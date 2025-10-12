Fortescue Accelerates Green Fleet With Chinese And Spanish Deals
Under the new agreements, Chinese manufacturer XCMG will supply up to half of the electric 240-tonne haul truck fleet, with deliveries phased between 2028 and 2030. The remaining trucks will be produced by Liebherr, under an amended version of an earlier deal. The contracts build on an earlier framework signed in 2024 for battery-electric ancillary mining equipment.
XCMG itself refers to the Fortescue order as the largest export order for green mining equipment from China to date. The trucks may include autonomous features and use advanced software, similar to those operating in China's open-pit mines.
Fortescue is also finalising its full takeover of Nabrawind, a Spanish wind tower and turbine technology company in which it held a minority stake since 2023. With full ownership, Fortescue plans to integrate Nabrawind's self-lifting tower designs with turbines supplied by Envision Energy, aiming to deploy up to 2.1 GW of installed wind capacity in its Pilbara“East Pilbara generation hub.” The first wind energy is expected online by 2028, pending regulatory approval.
To support its Decarbonisation roadmap, Fortescue has signed supply agreements with several other Chinese clean-tech firms: BYD will supply energy storage systems; LONGi will provide photovoltaic modules; and Envision will deliver turbines and smart energy solutions. Fortescue describes the partnerships as a“multilateral collaboration” to access the best manufacturing capacity globally.
Andrew Forrest, the company's Executive Chairman, emphasised that China's ability to scale green technologies rapidly makes it a key partner in Fortescue's strategy. He remarked that industry should“glue back” international cooperation through practical alliances rather than mere rhetoric. The company also continues to operate its R&D arm, Fortescue Zero, which is tasked with integrating and optimising power systems across its fleet and operations.
The decision also appears to reflect broader challenges in the green hydrogen sector: Fortescue has walked away from planned hydrogen projects in Arizona and Queensland, absorbing write-downs, and is now emphasizing electrification and green iron production instead. Internal restructuring and leadership turnover at Fortescue Zero have raised questions about execution, but the company underscores that the new strategy remains intact.
