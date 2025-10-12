UAE Pushes Heart Health Ahead Of Global Awareness Day

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) A surge of new initiatives is underway across the UAE ahead of the upcoming global heart-health campaign, as health authorities intensify efforts to curb cardiovascular risks among residents. The Ministry of Health and Prevention is urging citizens to monitor blood pressure and cholesterol levels, adopt healthier diets and exercise regimens, and steer clear of tobacco, underscoring that cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death globally.

Officials have emphasised that over three-quarters of cardiovascular fatalities occur in low-to-middle income contexts and that many are preventable through lifestyle changes. The ministry's public messaging is aligned with the World Heart Federation's 2025 theme“Don't Miss a Beat,” which calls for heightened awareness, early detection and better access to heart-care services.

Healthcare providers across the Emirates are amplifying screenings and awareness drives. In Abu Dhabi, the Galleria in Al Maryah Island is hosting a community walk involving specialists from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, aiming to combine fitness outreach with expert counselling on daily heart care. Meanwhile, hospitals and clinics are rolling out expanded cardiovascular check-ups and educational events targeted at high-risk groups such as those with diabetes, hypertension or obesity.

Cardiologists stress that behaviour change must accompany institutional support. Dr Tamkeen A. Kinah, Consultant Cardiologist at Mubadala Health Dubai, notes that fast food habits, sedentary lifestyles and climate constraints that limit outdoor time all contribute to deteriorating heart health. She says workplaces are being encouraged to introduce walking tracks, healthier cafeterias and short breaks for stress relief to help build lasting habits.

Data from regional health surveys confirm a troubling trend: elevated rates of obesity, hypertension and uncontrolled diabetes among younger demographics, even in their 30s. These conditions impose heavy strain on cardiovascular systems long before overt symptoms emerge. Experts warn that by the time chest pain or breathlessness appear, significant damage may already have occurred.

To counter this, several UAE insurers and health networks are now subsidising periodic cardiovascular assessments. Some are bundling ECGs, lipid profiling, blood pressure monitoring and lifestyle counselling into more affordable packages. Remote monitoring via wearable devices and telemedicine follow-ups are being leveraged to keep track of patients with borderline risk.

Advocacy groups stress equity in heart care as a key challenge. While urban areas like Dubai and Abu Dhabi have robust infrastructure for diagnosis and treatment, smaller emirates still face gaps in specialist access. Organisers of the World Heart Day campaign are pushing for mobile clinics, community outreach in remote zones and stronger public engagement to bridge these divides.

