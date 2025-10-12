Sri Lanka Launches First AI-Driven Tourism Hotel Project

Dhaka: Sri Lanka has unveiled its first artificial intelligence-powered tourism hotel project, Grand Serendib Colombo, marking a new step toward smart tourism development.

The project was launched under the patronage of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, with cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya and Dilip K Herath of ABEC Premier, the project's developer, also in attendance.

Minister Herath described the initiative as a major investment milestone that reflects renewed confidence in Sri Lanka's tourism sector.“By incorporating AI into hospitality, we are taking the nation's tourism industry into a new era of innovation,” he said.

The launch event, held at Shangri-La Colombo on October 10, also coincided with ABEC Group's 20th anniversary and drew participation from diplomats, academics, and business leaders, including MP Dr Harsha de Silva.

Caption : Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, with cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya and Dilip K Herath of ABEC Premier, the project's developer, seen during the inauguration ceremony of Grand Serendib Colombo at Shangri-La Colombo on October 10

