Report warns women at higher risk of job loss from AI
(MENAFN) Women face a higher risk of job displacement due to artificial intelligence (AI) and are 20% less likely than men to use generative AI tools, according to a recent study.
The research cautions that women could "get left behind" as technology advances, revealing that they are twice as likely to hold positions vulnerable to AI-driven automation. Roles dominated by women—including administration, bookkeeping, cashiering, and office support—were identified as particularly at risk.
The study also found that women are less engaged with generative AI tools, which may limit their opportunities in AI-focused roles. The AI Gender Gap report by consulting firm Credera indicates that women make up only 22% of the global AI talent pool.
Social enterprise Supermums, which supports women entering the tech sector, highlighted that these findings underscore “a real risk of women getting left behind” in the evolving technology landscape.
Heather Black, founder of Supermums, emphasized the particular impact on mothers:
"Essentially, women, and especially mums, are going to be the ones paying the price in the rise of AI," Black stated. She added, "AI is here to stay, whether we personally use it or not, so learning how it works and how to make the most of it is key."
