Japan to Endorse Restart of World's Biggest Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) The globe's most powerful atomic energy facility is moving toward reactivation, with the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear complex in Niigata prefecture approaching a critical approval milestone, media disclosed Wednesday.
Regional leadership may greenlight Tokyo Electric Power's nuclear installation as soon as Friday, advancing the site toward its first operational phase since the catastrophic 2011 Fukushima meltdown, the publication stated.
The colossal 8.2-gigawatt installation—housing seven reactors that earned it recognition as Earth's largest nuclear facility—has remained dormant since 2012, a direct consequence of the tsunami-triggered Fukushima Daiichi catastrophe the prior year.
Hideyo Hanazumi, Niigata's governor, has informed regional administrators of his intention to publicly endorse the facility's revival by week's end, according to reports.
Following his announcement, Hanazumi will engage the prefectural legislature, which convenes for its regular monthly proceedings on Dec. 2. Legislative endorsement would enable the prefecture to notify Tokyo that all local authorization protocols have concluded.
"Hanazumi said on Wednesday that he will announce his decision on the reactivation plan based on the information he has gathered so far," according to statements.
A February assessment by the prefecture's specialized safety panel indicated zero compliance violations after reviewing the installation against comprehensive safety protocols.
Among the seven-reactor array, only unit 6 has undergone preparation for reactivation. Already loaded with nuclear fuel, the reactor stands ready for immediate activation.
Under an optimized timeline, the unit could achieve full operational capacity by March 2026.
