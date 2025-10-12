Wazirx Scheme Hearing Set For October 13 In Singapore Court

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A Singapore High Court hearing is scheduled on 13 October 2025 to consider WazirX's proposed Scheme of Arrangement, marking a pivotal moment in the embattled crypto exchange's restructuring efforts. The court will hear further arguments on HC/SUM 940/2025, a case central to the platform's ability to repay creditors and revive operations.

The hearing follows a tumultuous legal process. In June 2025, the court declined to sanction the original scheme submitted by Zettai Technologies, WazirX's parent entity, citing structural concerns and ambiguities in how the proposal would address creditor claims. Zettai responded by seeking an opportunity for further arguments. The court acceded to that request, setting the stage for the October proceedings.

Prior to this hearing, the court has directed both Zettai and opposing parties to submit additional written submissions. Zettai filed on 26 September 2025, and the court issued further directions on 29 September requiring clarifications by 3 October 2025. Until now, no hearing date had been formally fixed.

The background to this process dates to July 2024, when WazirX suffered a cyberattack resulting in the loss of roughly $235 million. Nearly 16 million users were affected, with withdrawals and trading suspended indefinitely. The attack was widely attributed to North Korea's Lazarus Group.

In January 2025, the Singapore High Court allowed users to vote on a restructuring plan. The vote concluded in March, with approximately 93.1% of users endorsing the scheme. However, in May, the court declined to give the scheme its sanction, stating the proposal failed to meet the required legal standards and flagged concerns over compliance with evolving Singapore regulations. Zettai was then directed to revise the scheme and conduct a revote.

See also FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors from 30 September

In July 2025, after further oral arguments before the court, the original June decision was set aside and a revote was permitted to consider an amended Scheme. The court also extended the moratorium until 16 September 2025. Zettai responded by preparing an updated Scheme and explanatory statement, organising a town hall for creditors, and initiating a refreshed vote.

Analysts observe that the October hearing is likely to be decisive. If the court approves the amended plan, the process could move quickly toward fund distribution, theoretically within ten business days of the effective date. Should the court require further modifications or reject the proposal, the process could be delayed significantly, potentially pushing payouts into late 2025 or beyond.

Critically, the court has scrutinised how Indian law provisions intersect with its jurisdiction. Much of WazirX's user base resides in India, prompting concerns about cross-border legal compliance and enforceability of creditor rights. By demanding detailed supplementary submissions, the court signals caution in approving a scheme that might expose it to legal vulnerabilities.

Creditors and industry watchers remain under strain, facing uncertainty over when and whether they will receive recovered funds. Many users have awaited payouts for more than a year, and confidence in centralised exchanges has been tested further by this case.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?