Fliphtml5's AI Ebook Generator Creates Professional & Multimedia-Rich Ebooks

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 11, 2025 3:25 am - With FlipHTML5's AI ebook generator, users can generate professional-grade ebooks enriched with multimedia elements in minutes.

FlipHTML5 has launched its AI ebook generator (, a tool designed to streamline ebook creation. By leveraging intelligent AI automation, the tool enables users to transform text descriptions or prompts into well-structured ebooks with ease. This tool eliminates the need for complex design software, making high-quality ebook publishing accessible to everyone.

The AI ebook generator offers two main ways to create an ebook. For users with ideas but no organized content, the tool empowers them to generate complete ebooks from simple topic descriptions. By entering details such as the intended audience, style, tone, and content outline, the AI automatically arranges chapters, formats text, and applies visually appealing layouts.

Alternatively, for users who already have content ready, the generator allows them to upload their text, organize it using Markdown headings or custom tags, and insert images and page breaks to control the layout precisely. The AI then transforms the material into a cohesive, polished ebook, intelligently formatting chapters, headings, and typography.

The AI ebook generator supports a wide variety of book types, including storybooks, manuals, brochures, posters, reports, and proposals. It provides different page size options, ranging from A4, Letter, and Tabloid to Flyer, Booklet, and Presentation formats. Additionally, the tool offers AI-recommended color themes, while giving users the flexibility to select up to three custom colors to ensure brand consistency.

One of the excellent features of the tool is its robust multilingual support, giving users the ability to create ebooks in multiple languages such as English, French, Danish, Russian, Japanese, and more. This makes it easy for educators, businesses, and content creators to reach global audiences and produce localized publications without any language barriers.

FlipHTML5 enables users to enrich their AI-created ebooks with various dynamic elements, including videos, audio, clickable links, calls-to-action, and animations, creating an immersive and interactive reading experience. "Our AI ebook generator is designed to provide users with both efficiency and creative freedom," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "By eliminating the complexities of formatting and design, it empowers anyone to easily make compelling, multimedia-rich ebooks."

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading provider of digital publishing solutions, offering AI-powered tools that streamline the creation of ebooks, catalogs, brochures, and storybooks. With its intelligent layout engine, extensive customization options, and seamless multimedia integration, FlipHTML5 helps users across industries produce publications quickly and efficiently.