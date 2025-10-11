403
CIPS Q3 2025 Pulse Survey reveals declining supply chain anxiety but rising cybersecurity and nearshoring concerns
(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) MENA procurement leaders echo global sentiment, emphasising digital resilience and regional manufacturing opportunities
The latest CIPS Pulse Survey (Q3 2025) reveals that while global supply chain anxiety has eased slightly from record highs earlier this year, procurement leaders remain alert to mounting risks, including tariffs, geopolitical instability, and a sharp rise in cybersecurity threats.
The quarterly survey, conducted by the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), found both short-term and 12-month concern levels have moderated since Q2, but remain above 2024 averages. The findings highlight that despite temporary relief, global supply chains are still operating under significant pressure.
Across the Middle East, procurement and supply professionals report similar trends: a cautious improvement in sentiment but heightened vigilance over digital vulnerabilities and tariff exposure.
Signs of relief, but risks persist
Ben Farrell MBE, Chief Executive Officer of CIPS, said: “Procurement and supply chain professionals report that the panic spikes of earlier this year have eased, but the fundamentals - tariffs, geopolitics, and global volatility - haven’t gone away. Leaders are now prioritizing long-term resilience, with cyber threats emerging as a risk equal to physical supply shocks. Recent high-profile breaches underscore the need for organisations to embed cybersecurity at the heart of supply chain strategy or risk severe operational and reputational consequences.”
Cybersecurity emerges as the new frontline
For the first time, the CIPS Pulse Survey asked respondents about cybersecurity. Nearly one in three organisations (29%) reported an increase in cyberattacks on their supply chains over the past six months, a clear sign that digital risk has become a core boardroom issue.
Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS MENA, commented: “Cyber resilience is now a fundamental part of procurement leadership. In the Middle East, where digital transformation is accelerating across industries, supply chains are becoming increasingly data-driven and interconnected. This brings enormous opportunity but also heightened exposure. Procurement professionals must now act as the first line of defence, ensuring suppliers, partners and systems are secured from end to end.”
Achampong added that the survey’s findings mirror discussions at recent regional CIPS events, where leaders emphasised the strategic shift toward local manufacturing and technology-driven transparency.
“Nearshoring and local content development are becoming real priorities for MENA economies. These strategies not only mitigate tariff and logistics risks but also create stronger, more self-reliant supply ecosystems that are critical for long-term economic sustainability,” he added.
Shifting supply dynamics and tariff pressures
The Q3 survey data highlights several emerging trends shaping procurement strategies worldwide:
Technology supply risk is on the rise, with 19% of respondents citing significant price increases in computers and high-tech equipment.
Petroleum and transport equipment also remain elevated at 16%.
59% of procurement teams are now exploring local manufacturing or nearshoring to reduce tariff exposure.
54% are renegotiating supplier contracts, and 41% are consolidating spend for volume leverage.
Dr John Glen, CIPS Economist, noted: “We are seeing a structural pivot in supply chains. Tariffs are no longer a theoretical risk - they’re reshaping where and how businesses source. The fact that nearshoring and contract renegotiation are leading strategies shows how procurement is moving from firefighting to long-term redesign.”
Global resilience, local readiness
While the global data indicates a measured improvement in sentiment, CIPS highlights that procurement teams in every region, including MENA, must continue to strengthen their resilience against emerging digital, geopolitical and environmental risks.
Ben Farrell concluded: “The data tells us procurement is adapting fast. Nearshoring, contract renegotiation, and cyber defence are now everyday boardroom topics. The pressure may have eased slightly this quarter, but global supply chains remain fragile, and procurement leaders are still sounding the alarm.”
The CIPS Pulse Survey is a quarterly global study of procurement and supply professionals, forming part of the wider Global State of Procurement & Supply programme supported by GEP.
Q3 2025 results were collected in September from hundreds of senior procurement leaders worldwide across industries including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, construction, government, and technology.
