Fidan Calls for Firm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday emphasized the necessity of unwavering commitment to the newly agreed Gaza ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.
Speaking during a joint press briefing with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Ankara, Fidan cautioned that any hostile actions by Israel could reignite hostilities and worsen the plight of civilians. “It is vital that the agreed upon deal proceeds without disruption,” he stated.
He further warned, “There must be no provocations from Israel that could restart the war, continue the genocide, or further the displacement of civilians.”
The truce, brokered early Thursday in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, was established based on a 20-point framework presented by US President Donald Trump.
The initial stage outlines an immediate halt to violence, the release of detainees and hostages, Israel’s pullback to a mutually determined line within Gaza, and the provision of humanitarian assistance to the region.
The plan’s subsequent stage envisions the creation of a new administrative structure in Gaza, excluding Hamas.
It proposes the formation of a joint security force composed of Palestinian personnel and troops from Arab and Islamic nations, as well as the disarmament of Hamas.
Furthermore, the arrangement involves financial backing from Arab and Islamic countries to support the new governance and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, with only minimal involvement from the Palestinian Authority.
Fidan noted that the terms of the deal were reached after prolonged discussions and address pivotal matters, including the facilitation of humanitarian access, the return of displaced Palestinians, and the redeployment of Israeli forces to designated areas.
