403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuelan opposition leader gets awarded Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Friday that Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.
At 58, Machado was recognized “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela,” despite reports that US President Donald Trump had publicly campaigned for the award himself.
This year’s prize drew 338 nominations, consisting of 244 individuals and 94 organizations.
The 2024 Peace Prize was given to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots organization of Japanese atomic bombing survivors, “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.”
From 1901 to 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 105 times to 142 laureates, including 111 individuals and 31 organizations. Among these, 28 organizations have been honored, with the International Committee of the Red Cross receiving the prize three times and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) twice.
Established under the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel and first awarded in 1901, the Nobel Prizes are considered among the most prestigious global honors. They are given annually in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace, with the economics prize added later in 1969 by Sweden’s central bank.
At 58, Machado was recognized “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela,” despite reports that US President Donald Trump had publicly campaigned for the award himself.
This year’s prize drew 338 nominations, consisting of 244 individuals and 94 organizations.
The 2024 Peace Prize was given to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots organization of Japanese atomic bombing survivors, “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.”
From 1901 to 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 105 times to 142 laureates, including 111 individuals and 31 organizations. Among these, 28 organizations have been honored, with the International Committee of the Red Cross receiving the prize three times and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) twice.
Established under the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel and first awarded in 1901, the Nobel Prizes are considered among the most prestigious global honors. They are given annually in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace, with the economics prize added later in 1969 by Sweden’s central bank.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment