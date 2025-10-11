Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Near Russia's Kamchatka, GFZ Says

2025-10-11 04:19:51
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the east coast of the Kamchatka region in Russia's far east on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was 10 km (6.2 miles) deep, GFZ said.

