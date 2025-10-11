403
Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Near Russia's Kamchatka, GFZ Says
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the east coast of the Kamchatka region in Russia's far east on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was 10 km (6.2 miles) deep, GFZ said.
