Partisans Conduct Reconnaissance Of Shahed Launch Site Near Sevastopol
The position is said to be actively used for terrorist attacks targeting residential areas, energy infrastructure, and civilian facilities across Ukraine.
All collected intelligence - including detailed work schedules and drone delivery routes - has already been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
“Each target we identify and report means saved lives of peaceful Ukrainians and a blow to the enemy's terrorist capabilities,” the partisans emphasized.Read also: Partisan s help destroy Russian army communications hub in Zaporizhzhia secto
As Ukrinform previously reported, on the Kherson front, Russian troops are reportedly dying due to poor-quality artillery shells.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment