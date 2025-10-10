Partisans Conduct Reconnaissance Of Shahed Launch Site Near Sevastopol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the ATESH partisan movement on Telegra .

The position is said to be actively used for terrorist attacks targeting residential areas, energy infrastructure, and civilian facilities across Ukraine.

All collected intelligence - including detailed work schedules and drone delivery routes - has already been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Each target we identify and report means saved lives of peaceful Ukrainians and a blow to the enemy's terrorist capabilities,” the partisans emphasized.

