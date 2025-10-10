Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Partisans Conduct Reconnaissance Of Shahed Launch Site Near Sevastopol

2025-10-10 09:04:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the ATESH partisan movement on Telegra .

The position is said to be actively used for terrorist attacks targeting residential areas, energy infrastructure, and civilian facilities across Ukraine.

All collected intelligence - including detailed work schedules and drone delivery routes - has already been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Each target we identify and report means saved lives of peaceful Ukrainians and a blow to the enemy's terrorist capabilities,” the partisans emphasized.

Read also: Partisan s help destroy Russian army communications hub in Zaporizhzhia secto

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the Kherson front, Russian troops are reportedly dying due to poor-quality artillery shells.

