Indian Couple Meets Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant In Switzerland Netizens Curious About 'Sardar Bodyguard'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A content creator's unexpected encounter with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Switzerland has taken social media by storm. Digital influencer Priyanka Mehta shared a short video showing a picture of her and her husband posing with the Ambani couple. Mehta captioned her clip,“Getting Rich Vibes,” which opened with the line,“You won't believe who we met in Switzerland.” The video shows Anant Ambani standing by the roadside, holding Radhika Merchant's hand. A text overlay reads,“Casually meeting the richest people on the planet.”

The video ends with the now-viral photograph of the Mehtas alongside Anant and Radhika. Within hours, the post gained more than a million views, sparking widespread excitement among fans online.

Social media reactions

An individual remarked,“Anant and Radhika are so cute.” Another posted,“Such a nice photo.” A third expressed,“Only rich vibes.” A fourth wrote,“You are so lucky.”

Recent viral moments

Anant and Radhika are often in the spotlight for their grand public appearances. Recently, the Ambani family's Ganpati farewell celebration at Antilia made headlines for its vibrant visuals and festive atmosphere. The colourful procession included family, friends, and staff, who walked alongside a beautifully decorated vehicle carrying the idol of“Antilia Cha Raja.”

The playful petal moment

Among the highlights of that event was a light-hearted exchange between the newlyweds. In a viral clip, Radhika is seen playfully tossing marigold petals at Anant He attempts to return the gesture, but her alert bodyguard steps in to block it - a moment that left the Internet both amused and delighted.

The couple's journey

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, childhood friends, first caught public attention in 2018 when a picture of them together went viral. The couple tied the knot on 12 July 2024 in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.