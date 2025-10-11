Indian Couple Meets Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant In Switzerland Netizens Curious About 'Sardar Bodyguard'
The video ends with the now-viral photograph of the Mehtas alongside Anant and Radhika. Within hours, the post gained more than a million views, sparking widespread excitement among fans online.
Also read | Radhika-Anant Ambani wedding anniversary: 10 things about the grand 2024 gala - budget, events, guests and moreSocial media reactions
An individual remarked,“Anant and Radhika are so cute.” Another posted,“Such a nice photo.” A third expressed,“Only rich vibes.” A fourth wrote,“You are so lucky.”Recent viral moments
Anant and Radhika are often in the spotlight for their grand public appearances. Recently, the Ambani family's Ganpati farewell celebration at Antilia made headlines for its vibrant visuals and festive atmosphere. The colourful procession included family, friends, and staff, who walked alongside a beautifully decorated vehicle carrying the idol of“Antilia Cha Raja.”
Read | How do celebrities stay fit? Anant Ambani's fitness trainer reveals: 'It's not...'The playful petal moment
Among the highlights of that event was a light-hearted exchange between the newlyweds. In a viral clip, Radhika is seen playfully tossing marigold petals at Anant He attempts to return the gesture, but her alert bodyguard steps in to block it - a moment that left the Internet both amused and delighted.
Also Read: Fitness trainer who guided Anant Ambani shares simple body-strength tips: 'Sit down to eat in a squatting position'The couple's journey
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, childhood friends, first caught public attention in 2018 when a picture of them together went viral. The couple tied the knot on 12 July 2024 in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment