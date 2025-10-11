Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Water Supply Equipment Launched In Kirovohrad Region After Russian Strike

Water Supply Equipment Launched In Kirovohrad Region After Russian Strike


2025-10-11 12:04:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Dnipro-Kirovohrad company, according to Ukrinform.

“We have started the pumps, and our employees are bringing the station up to operating mode. This will take us about two hours,” the message says.

As noted, this will allow the restoration of a stable water supply to Svitlovodsk, and water will be transported to Oleksandriia, Znamianka, and Kropyvnytskyi.

Read also: In Zaporizhzhia, number of wounded climbs to eight due to Russian night attack

As reported by Ukrinform, water supply has already been restored to 2 million users in Kyiv

Photo: unsplash

