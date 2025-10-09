Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Murder Inquiry Opened After Body Of Swiss Man Found In Corsica

2025-10-09 02:11:23
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The body of a Swiss citizen in his 60s was found at the end of September on a beach in Corsica. A murder investigation has been launched to shed light on the case, the local public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. This content was published on October 9, 2025 - 10:15 1 minute Keystone-SDA
The body was found on September 29 on the beach of La Marana, south of Bastia in the north of the French island, Jean-Philippe Navarre, the city prosecutor, told the AFP news agency.

“Following the discovery of the body and the completion of initial forensic examinations, a judicial investigation for murder has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of his death,” Navarre said.

The death appears to have been caused by multiple wounds or blows, the prosecutor added.

