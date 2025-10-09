Murder Inquiry Opened After Body Of Swiss Man Found In Corsica
-
Italiano
it
Corsica: trovato corpo di uno svizzero, si indaga per omicidio
Original
Corsica: trovato corpo di uno svizzero, si indaga per omicidio
The body was found on September 29 on the beach of La Marana, south of Bastia in the north of the French island, Jean-Philippe Navarre, the city prosecutor, told the AFP news agency.
“Following the discovery of the body and the completion of initial forensic examinations, a judicial investigation for murder has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of his death,” Navarre said.
The death appears to have been caused by multiple wounds or blows, the prosecutor added.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/gw
