Kyndryl And Auj Announce Strategic Collaboration To Drive Digital Innovation In Saudi Arabia's Aviation Industry

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) RIYADH, October, 2025-Kyndryl NYSE: KD, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, and Auj, a trusted aviation strategy and operations advisory firm, announced a strategic collaboration at the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, aimed at accelerating digital transformation across Saudi Arabia's aviation sector.

Saudi Arabia's aviation sector is undergoing accelerated growth, driven by Vision 2030. According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)'s State of Aviation report, the industry contributed $53 billion(≈ SAR 198.8 billion) to the national economy in 2023. Under GACA's Saudi Aviation Strategy, the sector is also on track to handle 330 million passengers annually by 2030.

Auj brings extensive experience across the Kingdom's aviation landscape, working with national carriers, airport operators and authorities to redesign core platforms and operations, delivering robust, protected and scalable performance across critical functions.

Under the agreement, Kyndryl and Auj will work closely to help aviation customers in the Kingdom, including airlines, airports and regulators, adopt new technologies and operating models that drive efficiency, resilience and innovation. The collaboration will combine Kyndryl's expertise in IT consulting, cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and managed services, along with its ecosystem of strategic alliances and partners, with Auj's deep industry knowledge in airport strategy, operating models, and regulatory engagement. Together, they aim to deliver solutions and services tailored to the challenges of the aviation industry in the Kingdom.

“Kyndryl brings its expertise and experience in digital modernization for some of the world's leading airports and airlines to the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia,” said Pieter Bil, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kyndryl Middle East and Africa.“Together with Auj, we will help aviation stakeholders deliver more personalized and seamless customer experiences, meet rising traveller expectations, and build resilient, future-ready operations that support the Kingdom's ambitious growth and sustainability goals.”

“At Auj, our purpose is to reimagine the future of aviation in Saudi Arabia by combining global best practices with deep local expertise,” said Mohammed Al Moaither, Chief Operating Officer of Auj.“This collaboration with Kyndryl allows us to accelerate the digital transformation of the aviation ecosystem, enabling smarter operations, seamless and personalized passenger journeys, and stronger resilience across the sector. By aligning with Vision 2030, we aim not only to modernize aviation infrastructure, but to help shape a connected, sustainable ecosystem that positions the Kingdom as a global leader in aviation and smart city innovation.”

Kyndryl has a global track record in the aviation sector, partnering with leading airlines and airports to modernize mission-critical systems and deliver resilient, secure, and scalable IT environments, including Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Etihad Airways, and Bangalore International Airport.

About Kyndryl:

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day.

About Auj:

Auj is a Saudi strategic advisory firm specializing in aviation and smart cities, delivering transformational solutions aligned with Vision 2030. Headquartered in Riyadh with operations across the Kingdom and internationally, Auj combines decades of direct executive leadership experience with deep industry expertise to serve airlines, airport operators, regulators, and city authorities.