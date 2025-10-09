Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Argue If Morning People Are More Productive Than Night Owes
During the episode, Twinkle raised the age-old question, "Are morning people more productive than night people?". While Akshay, known to be an early bird, along with Twinkle immediately stepped into the green box, Saif and Kajol went towards the red box, showing their disagreement with the statement.
In fact, Saif also pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan, who is a typical night owl, might not agree with that statement.
Kajol argued that the rest of the world besides this very small section of the morning people, happen to be night people.
Proving his point, Akshay shared that they started shooting the show at 10: 30am and hence will be free early. However, Twinkle interrupted him, saying that while he reached the set at 10 am, she had to come at 7 am.
When Saif pitched in, saying, "I would much rather produce in the morning", Twinkle took a fun jibe at him with, "reproduce of produce?", leaving everyone laughing, including Saif.
Nevertheless, Saif continued saying that although he would much rather produce in the morning and get the work done, that does not necessarily mean that night people are any less productive.
During the episode, Twinkle even recalled a time when she had declined a film role opposite her future husband.
The 'Baadshah' actress shared that it was her father, Rajesh Khanna, who had persuaded her to work with Akshay. She stated that she was hesitant, as Akshay had been experiencing a string of flops at the time and hence was not too excited about starring opposite him.
"We actually met because of my dad. My dad had an old producer friend.' He said, 'You have to work in this movie because I have given my word.' I didn't want to work with him at that point, but I did. He was going through a bad phase, and I was being snobby,” Twinkle recalled.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment