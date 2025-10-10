William Crozier

Duns Scotus Assistant Professor of Franciscan Studies, Durham University

I am the inaugural holder of the Duns Scotus Chair in Franciscan Studies at the Centre for Catholic Studies in the Department of Theology and Religion, University of Durham, UK. Prior to this I was a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow in the Theology and Religion Department at Durham. My research speciality is in medieval Franciscan theology, science, philosophy, and spirituality.

I am particularly interested in the thought of St. Bonaventure of Bagnoregio, Bl. John Duns Scotus, Robert Grosseteste, Richard Rufus of Cornwall, and William of Ockham. I also have a strong interest in modern Catholic theology, particularly that of Joseph Ratzinger/Pope Benedict XVI and Karl Rahner SJ. I have experience of doing media work on the papacy and the contemporary Catholic church. As an Anglican, I also have a strong interest in contemporary issues in the Church of England and the wider Anglican Communion.

My current research project focuses on the editing of a previously unknown scientific work by St. Bonaventure - the Quaestiones de colore - and Bonaventure's wider physics of colour and light in his edited works, particularly his Sentences commentary. The project situates Bonaventure's thinking on light and colour in relation to medieval Islamic physics and that of ancient thinkers like Aristotle and Plato.

I have published articles and book chapters on St. Bonaventure's theory of the lunar substance, Bl. John Duns Scotus' understanding of light, and Robert Grosseteste's controversial theory of Christ's death, as well as John Duns Scotus' political and economic thinking, St. Albert the Great's theory of comets, and Joseph Ratzinger's/Pope Benedict XVI's theology and reading of St. Bonaventure.



–present Duns Scotus Assistant Professor of Franciscan Studies, Durham University 2021–2024 Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, Durham Univerity

2021 University of Durham, Theology

