Tsunami Alert Lifted After Major Philippines Quake: Warning Centre

Davao, Philippines: The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center lifted its tsunami alert for the Philippines, Palau and Indonesia on Friday, hours after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines. “There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake,” it said in an advisory.

