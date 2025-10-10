Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tsunami Alert Lifted After Major Philippines Quake: Warning Centre

2025-10-10 02:09:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Davao, Philippines: The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center lifted its tsunami alert for the Philippines, Palau and Indonesia on Friday, hours after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines.
“There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake,” it said in an advisory.

