How A Global Consultancy Replaced Docusign With Ironpdf's HTML To C# Engine-Cutting Document Costs 60%

EINPresswire/ -- Iron Software today announced that DITS Innovations, a global software development company serving enterprise clients across healthcare, logistics, and fintech, has successfully replaced DocuSign and other SaaS-based document tools with IronPDF, achieving a 60% reduction in document processing costs while improving performance, control, and data security.

Over a six-month rollout, DITS integrated IronPDF across its 200+ engineering team, embedding HTML to C# PDF generation, digital signature feature and automated reporting directly within client applications. This move eliminated expensive per-user SaaS fees, streamlined workflows, and gave DITS complete ownership of its document automation infrastructure.

The implementation allowed DITS to replace multiple cloud-based services that previously charged monthly per-user or per-signature fees. Instead of relying on fragmented third-party tools, the company now manages all document-related functionality—generation, signing, and reporting—natively within its own solutions.

Transforming Document Workflows with IronPDF

DITS Innovations works with enterprise clients that require precise, scalable, and secure document handling. Across sectors like healthcare, logistics, and fintech, documentation often involves thousands of pages per week, complex data structures, and regulatory compliance obligations.

Prior to adopting IronPDF, DITS relied on SaaS tools such as DocuSign and other subscription-based PDF services to meet these needs. However, the costs associated with these solutions escalated rapidly as teams and projects expanded. Beyond financial impact, the lack of flexibility and limited integration options became significant bottlenecks.

“IronPDF gave us the freedom to embed PDF creation, e-signatures, and reporting directly into our applications,” said Princy Dhupar, Director of Global Partnerships at DITS Innovations. “We were spending thousands of dollars monthly on DocuSign and similar platforms across multiple client projects. IronPDF offered enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of the cost, and our clients appreciate the predictable, transparent licensing model. The cost savings alone justified the switch, but the improved performance sealed the deal.”

DITS reported that the transition not only cut direct costs by 60% but also reduced the time developers spent maintaining document workflows. With IronPDF’s C# integration, DITS engineers can now convert HTML to C# PDF output seamlessly, automating reports, contracts, and signed documents within a single system.

Measurable Impact

Key Results:

* 60% reduction in document processing costs

* 40% faster PDF generation and processing

* Full elimination of monthly SaaS subscription fees

* Enhanced control over sensitive client data

* ROI achieved in under 30 days

DITS’ engineering teams now leverage IronPDF to generate client-ready documents from HTML templates written in C#, ensuring brand consistency and compliance with format standards such as PDF/A and PDF/UA. The improved speed and accuracy of document rendering have led to better delivery times and reduced support tickets related to file errors.

Iron Software’s Perspective: Empowering Engineering Teams

For Iron Software, DITS’ experience represents a broader shift in how enterprises are thinking about core software infrastructure. Rather than being locked into recurring SaaS contracts, more companies are opting for embeddable components that can be fully controlled and customized within their own environments.

“Enterprises are realizing they don’t need to be locked into high-cost SaaS platforms to achieve best-in-class functionality,” said Cameron Rimington, CEO of Iron Software. “By embedding IronPDF directly into their solutions—particularly for workflows like HTML to C# PDF generation—teams like DITS are proving that you can own your technology stack without compromising on speed, compliance, or security.”

Rimington emphasized that the switch is not only about saving money, but also about technological independence. “What excites us most is how quickly companies are seeing ROI. In DITS’ case, cost reductions were immediate, but the long-term value is even greater. Greater control over client data, faster workflows, and the flexibility to scale on their own terms—this is the real win.”

Developer Experience and Documentation: A Key Advantage

One of the major reasons DITS achieved such rapid results was IronPDF’s focus on developer experience. The library offers comprehensive documentation, sample projects, and step-by-step tutorials to help engineers integrate PDF functionality quickly, even in large distributed teams.

Jacob Mellor, CTO of Iron Software, highlighted this as a core strength of the product:

“We designed IronPDF to be easy to implement, even for enterprise-scale teams. With comprehensive documentation and quick-start guides, developers can integrate HTML to C# PDF workflows in hours, not weeks. That’s why businesses like DITS see ROI in under 30 days.”

Mellor added that Iron Software’s developer resources—including the HTML to PDF tutorial designed to reduce friction during adoption and ensure that even non-specialist developers can deliver enterprise-grade output quickly.

Predictable Licensing, Global Support

DITS operates across multiple time zones, serving clients in the United States, Australia, Japan, South Africa, and the Middle East. Cost predictability and around-the-clock technical support were key decision factors.

Unlike SaaS tools that charge per seat or per transaction, IronPDF offers one-time perpetual licensing with optional annual support renewals. This structure allows companies to scale usage without worrying about unpredictable costs as projects grow or new teams are onboarded.

Iron Software’s 24/7 global engineering support also played a critical role, ensuring smooth implementation and integration assistance across DITS’ development centers. The predictable pricing model now forms part of DITS’ own proposal framework for clients, offering both cost stability and improved margins.

A Broader Industry Trend

The move by DITS Innovations reflects a larger trend in enterprise software strategy. Organizations across industries are reevaluating SaaS dependence, especially for mission-critical functionality like document processing, automation, and reporting.

By embedding core components such as IronPDF directly into their software, these companies reduce external dependencies, improve compliance control, and maintain ownership of sensitive data—key concerns in today’s security-conscious enterprise environment.

Rimington summarized the trend succinctly:

“Companies want flexibility, security, and cost control. They’re tired of renting capabilities they could easily own. IronPDF was built for that reality, giving teams full control over mission-critical document processes without compromising quality.”