PM Modi Invites Global Businesses To Join India's Growth Journey

PM Narendra Modi

Mumbai- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global businesses to participate in India's growth story, which is the fastest-growing large economy in the world.

Addressing Global Fintech Fest 2025 here, Modi emphasised that technology is not just a matter of convenience, but a means of equality.

“This inclusive approach has transformed our banking system. Earlier, it was a privilege, but digital technology has turned it into a tool of empowerment. Today, digital payment is a part of everyday life. The credit for this goes to the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile),” he said.

India's fintech prowess is getting global recognition, he said, adding India is not only sharing technology with other countries but also helping them develop it.

“I invite all (countries), including the UK, to forge partnerships with India. All global investors are welcome to participate in India's growth story.

“We have to create such a fintech world where technology, people and planet can all prosper. The goal of innovation should not be just growth but also goodness, and finance not just means numbers but human progress,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of India's fintech community, he said,“Our indigenous solutions are gaining global relevance. Be it QR networks, open commerce, or open finance frameworks, our startup growth is being recognised across the world.”

In the first six months of this year, India has ranked among the top three most funded fintech ecosystems globally, he said.

“I am happy that India's digital stack is giving birth to a new open ecosystem. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is proving to be a boon for small shopkeepers and MSMEs, helping them reach new markets,” he said.

Similarly, he said, the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) has made access to credit easier for small entrepreneurs.

What India is doing is a ray of hope, especially for the countries of the Global South, he said, adding that India wants to increase digital cooperation and digital partnership in the world through its digital innovation.