Kazakh President Flags East-West, North-South Corridors As Vital Arteries For Regional Dev't

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is capable of ensuring stable connectivity between East and West, North and South corridors, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the“Central Asia-Russia” summit in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

“For Kazakhstan, cooperation with Russia is strategically vital. Our geographic position allows us to serve as a reliable bridge connecting East and West, North and South, making Kazakhstan a central hub in the Eurasian transport and logistics network. Russia remains a key gateway for the region to access global markets,” Tokayev emphasized.

He noted that 11 international transport corridors run through Kazakhstan, including five railways and six highways, which handle around 85 percent of all overland freight between Asia and Europe.

The president added that over the past 15 years, Kazakhstan has invested more than $35 billion in modernizing its transport sector, enabling steady growth in freight volumes.

“Rail transit from Russia to Central Asia through Kazakhstan has risen by 26 percent over the last three years, exceeding 30 million tons, while transit in the opposite direction has grown by nearly 50 percent. Additionally, shipments from Russia to China transiting through Kazakhstan have tripled, surpassing 5 million tons,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev stressed that strengthening the East-West and North-South routes creates new opportunities to expand Eurasian integration and deepen economic cooperation among the region's countries.