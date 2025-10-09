Kazakh President Flags East-West, North-South Corridors As Vital Arteries For Regional Dev't
“For Kazakhstan, cooperation with Russia is strategically vital. Our geographic position allows us to serve as a reliable bridge connecting East and West, North and South, making Kazakhstan a central hub in the Eurasian transport and logistics network. Russia remains a key gateway for the region to access global markets,” Tokayev emphasized.
He noted that 11 international transport corridors run through Kazakhstan, including five railways and six highways, which handle around 85 percent of all overland freight between Asia and Europe.
The president added that over the past 15 years, Kazakhstan has invested more than $35 billion in modernizing its transport sector, enabling steady growth in freight volumes.
“Rail transit from Russia to Central Asia through Kazakhstan has risen by 26 percent over the last three years, exceeding 30 million tons, while transit in the opposite direction has grown by nearly 50 percent. Additionally, shipments from Russia to China transiting through Kazakhstan have tripled, surpassing 5 million tons,” Tokayev said.
Tokayev stressed that strengthening the East-West and North-South routes creates new opportunities to expand Eurasian integration and deepen economic cooperation among the region's countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment