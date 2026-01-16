Colors Laughter Night Returns With An Evening Of Unfiltered Laughs Featuring Gaurav Kapoor Live In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Laughter has a way of bringing people together, and Colors TV has mastered this art. The much-loved stand-up event series –returns with another unmissable evening of laughs.

This time, the spotlight shines on, who takes the stage live with his sharp wit, spontaneous crowd work, and laugh-out-loud observations that promise nonstop entertainment.

More than just a comedy show,has become a platform that celebrates both emerging and established talent, creating moments that audiences genuinely connect with.

Book your tickets for Gaurav Kapoor Live in Dubai on, at, as he'll be setting the stage for an evening filled with energy, humour, and shared laughter.

Renowned for his effortless crowd interaction and storytelling, Gaurav Kapoor's humour resonates across generations. His signature Delhi accent, perfectly timed punchlines, and authentic take on life's quirks make him a true embodiment of cultural comedy, ensuring audiences leave with sore cheeks, lighter hearts, and memories that last long after the final punchline.

The event is powered by hygiene partner – Lifebuoy and supported by sponsors KitKat and Malabar Gold & Diamonds,continues to be a go-to platform for bringing the best stand-up talent to the UAE, year after year, creating memorable entertainment experiences.

Tickets starting from AED 125 on Platinumlist