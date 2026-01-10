Mumbai Marathon Introduces Coastal Road To Its Route For 21St Edition

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) The Mumbai Marathon has introduced a landmark route for its 21st edition, scheduled for Sunday, marking a historic milestone in the event's history. For the first time, participants will run along the newly opened Mumbai Coastal Road, in addition to the renowned Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The Coastal Road, a symbol of modern mobility and daily transit, will become a vibrant arena on race day. Runners will enjoy continuous views of the Arabian Sea and the city skyline, marking a new and exciting chapter in one of the world's most renowned urban marathons.

Race Categories: Start and Finish Points

Elite Marathon: Beginning and ending at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), this race will feature the world's top athletes competing on the new Coastal Road route.

Amateur Marathon: Starting at CSMT and ending on MG Road near Bombay Gymkhana, this course aims to test athletes' endurance and perseverance, providing a rewarding finish for participants.

Half Marathon and Police Cup: Beginning at Mahim Reti Bunder Ground near Mahim Causeway and ending at OCS Chowki, this race guides participants through some of South Mumbai's most famous landmarks.

Open 10K Run, Senior Citizens Run, and Dream Run: Starting at CSMT and ending at MG Road at the Metro Junction, these categories will gather thousands of runners from diverse backgrounds life.

Champions With Disability (CWD) Run: Beginning and ending at CSMT, this category offers participants the chance to engage with the core of the event in a welcoming and inclusive setting.

Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai, commented,“By incorporating the Coastal Road into the Mumbai Marathon 2026 route, we aim to present Mumbai at its finest on a global platform. This new route will offer marathon runners a unique and scenic experience, while ensuring the safety and ease of movement for other commuters as well. The route has been planned with extensive inter-agency coordination to ensure efficient traffic management, robust security deployment, and seamless operations, so that Mumbai continues to function smoothly on race day.”

Hugh Jones, Race Director, said,“As a race, over the last two decades, we have aimed to offer runners new experiences. With the inclusion of the new coastal road, the Mumbai Marathon not only captures the progress of this city but also retains part of the old route and its enduring charm.”

As the city prepares to come alive, the revised route honours its history, current vitality, and future prospects. Covering heritage landmarks and engineering feats like the Mumbai Coastal Road, the route showcases the city's diverse character and enduring spirit. For participants, it offers a unique, memorable experience and highlights Mumbai's best attributes. Under this year's theme- #HarDilMumbai- the marathon unites every step, cheer, and heartbeat in celebration.