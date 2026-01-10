Tajikistan Introduces New Appointments In Ministry Of Internal Affairs

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, held a meeting with personnel nominated for senior positions within the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

With the approval of the president of the Republic of Tajikistan, personnel changes were made in the senior management of the central apparatus of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as in its directorates and departments in a number of cities and districts.

In particular, appointments were made to the positions of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Chief of Staff of the Minister of Internal Affairs, heads of the Internal Security Directorate, the Directorate for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking, the Special Purpose Unit, the zonal division of the Internal Affairs Directorate for Khatlon Region in the Kulob group of districts, National Coordinator for Police Reform, Head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol, as well as heads of the Ministry's departments in the cities and districts of Kulob, Abdurahmoni Jomi, Farkhor, Khovaling, Temurmalik, Jaloliddini Balkhi, Vahdat, Rudaki, Fayzabad, Khujand, Jabbor Rasulov, Buston, Zafarabad, Asht, Isfara, Bobojon Ghafurov, Roshtqala, the Ismoili Somoni and Shohmansur districts of Dushanbe, and heads of the transport police divisions, including the linear department at Dushanbe International Airport, railway transport units, and departments in Sughd Region. All appointments were made from among young and experienced personnel of the sector.

During the meeting with law enforcement officials, President Rahmon instructed them to demonstrate faithful and impeccable service, strictly observe the rule of law and public order, comply with professional regulations, promote legal culture within law enforcement bodies and among the population, and wage a resolute and honest fight against criminals and crime-particularly organized transnational crime and illicit drug trafficking, including new synthetic substances-while also ensuring high-quality training and mentoring of young personnel.

It was emphasized that in all circumstances, the interests of the state and the people of Tajikistan, the need to strengthen national stability and security, and the protection of the population's peaceful life must always be given top priority.