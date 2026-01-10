Starknet Team Reveals Root Cause Behind Recent Network Outage

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Starknet Resolves Recent Network Disruption with Root Cause Analysis

The Starknet team has issued a detailed post-mortem following a recent outage that temporarily disrupted its mainnet, marking the second significant network disruption this year. The incident underscores the complexities of maintaining stability within multi-layered blockchain architectures and highlights the ongoing efforts to improve security and reliability.



Root cause traced to a state discrepancy between the execution and proving layers, caused by a specific bug during cross-function calls.

The incorrect transaction execution was flagged by Starknet's proving layer, preventing faulty data from being finalized on the mainnet.

The outage resulted in an 18-minute revert of network activity, impacting ongoing transactions and users' operations. The team committed to enhanced testing and code audits to mitigate future vulnerabilities.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: N/A

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Neutral - the outage was managed effectively, avoiding long-term consequences on the network's overall stability.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold - while technical issues persist, ongoing improvements aim to enhance overall reliability.

The recent incident was caused by a discrepancy within Starknet's layered architecture. Specifically, a bug emerged during a complex combination of cross-function calls, variable writes, reverts, and exception handling. The bug caused the blockifier-the component responsible for transaction execution-to incorrectly remember a state change from a reverted function, leading to an inconsistency in transaction processing.

Fortunately, Starknet's proving layer successfully identified the error, halting the faulty transactions from being finalized on Layer 1. This mechanism prevented potential corruption of the blockchain's ledger and enabled the team to revert 18 minutes of network activity through a chain reorganization. Normal operation was restored swiftly, with the team emphasizing their commitment to rigorous testing and audits to avoid similar issues in the future.

This outage, alongside previous disruptions including a five-hour downtime following a protocol upgrade in September, highlights the inherent challenges of developing and maintaining advanced blockchain networks. Starknet's recent troubles emphasize the importance of robust error detection and layered security measures to ensure network resilience amid rapid technological evolution.

As blockchain technology continues to evolve, networks like Starknet remain at the forefront of scaling solutions but must also contend with the complexities and risks inherent in multi-layered setups. The team's proactive response demonstrates a focus on transparency and continuous improvement despite occasional setbacks.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.