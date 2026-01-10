UAE: How Content Creators Are Helping Women Understand, Take Control Of Their Health

Women must be empowered to take control of their health decisions and should not be gaslit or made to feel powerless by healthcare systems. That was the message shared by Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabh, who revealed how her diagnosis with an autoimmune condition prompted her to create a podcast aimed at helping others better understand their own health.

Speaking at the 1 Billion Summit - one of the world's largest content creator expos, currently underway in Dubai - Samantha reflected on the early days following her diagnosis. She described feeling overwhelmed and unsure of where to turn for reliable information.“When I first started looking for answers, I was in a very dark place,” she said.“I knew there was content out there, but I didn't know where to begin.”

She explained that it was only after stepping away from her career for nearly two years to prioritise her healt that she began to find clarity and healing.“I quit everything and focused entirely on my recovery,” she said.“But I recognise that this is a privilege. Not everyone can afford to stop working and dedicate time and resources to understanding their health.”

This realisation became the driving force behind her podcast, Take 20, which explores health and wellness topics through conversations with experts. Samantha said the goal was to make credible, evidence-based information accessible and to ensure that others do not feel as helpless as she once did.

Samantha was joined on stage by celebrity nutritionist and entrepreneur Mona Sharma and healer and wellness advocate Shayoon. Together, the panel discussed how women creators are reshaping conversations around health by openly sharing their struggles, challenging outdated norms, and encouraging vulnerability.

Role of technology

Mona highlighted how women's health has historically been defined by male-centric systems, leaving many symptoms dismissed or normalised.“For decades, women have been taught to ignore their symptoms and push through,” she said.“But nothing matters if you don't have your health.

She stressed the importance of using technology and data to bridge gaps in women's healthcare and empower individuals with personalised information.“Technology can be a real benefit,” she said.“Finally, we're able to seek information on studies and relevant data that is happening in the world today that is specific to women's health, which has never been done before. Up until now, we will follow the protocols, clinical studies and diets that have been made for men.”

Shayoon emphasised the role of emotional wellbeing, noting that many high-functioning women are quietly coping with chronic stress and anxiety. She urged women to prioritise self-care, set boundaries, and address emotional health before it manifests physically.“The preequisite to everything is to take care of what's actually going inside emotionally first,” she said.“Otherwise, you can't really function at your highest level.”

She added that anyone could unlock 40 per cent of productivity in a day by following some simple steps.“You have to sit down in the morning and the first thing you do is practice gratitude,” she said.“Don't touch your phone, sit down, and check in with yourself. People also have to do a 40-minute meditation every day. If they cannot sit with themselves for 40 minutes, there is a big underlying problem.”