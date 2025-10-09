Uzbekistan Throws Weight Behind Central Asia-Russia Agroexpress Initiative
The head of state noted that despite challenging global market conditions and increasing external pressures, Uzbekistan has managed to maintain positive growth in mutual trade.
“Based on last year and this year's results, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan, Russia, and other countries in the region has grown by about 15 percent,” he said.
Mirziyoyev emphasized the need to continue work within the Council to develop comprehensive measures aimed at boosting trade volumes. Among the key initiatives are facilitating mutual access to commodity markets, simplifying procedures, and launching the "Central Asia-Russia Agro-Express" project.
