Uzbekistan Throws Weight Behind Central Asia-Russia Agroexpress Initiative

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is seeking to substantially expand the region's economic partnership with the Russian Federation, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated at the "Central Asia-Russia" summit in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that despite challenging global market conditions and increasing external pressures, Uzbekistan has managed to maintain positive growth in mutual trade.

“Based on last year and this year's results, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan, Russia, and other countries in the region has grown by about 15 percent,” he said.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the need to continue work within the Council to develop comprehensive measures aimed at boosting trade volumes. Among the key initiatives are facilitating mutual access to commodity markets, simplifying procedures, and launching the "Central Asia-Russia Agro-Express" project.