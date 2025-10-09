Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Asian Cup Qualifiers: Afghanistan Face Pakistan Today

Asian Cup Qualifiers: Afghanistan Face Pakistan Today


2025-10-09 02:00:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan national football team will face Pakistan national team today in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Afghanistan Football Federation spokesman Mustafa Hashimi said the Afghan \team will face the Pakistani side today (Thursday) as part of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The match will be held in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, at 1:00pm today.

The national team will line up against the Pakistani team in the second match on October 12.

Vincenzo Alberto, Italian head coach of the Afghan national football team, called on the players to write down their important life achievements and future goals on paper, forget all problems, and enter the field against Pakistan with a positive outlook.

hz/ma

MENAFN09102025000174011037ID1110174563

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search