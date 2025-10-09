Asian Cup Qualifiers: Afghanistan Face Pakistan Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan national football team will face Pakistan national team today in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.
Afghanistan Football Federation spokesman Mustafa Hashimi said the Afghan \team will face the Pakistani side today (Thursday) as part of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.
The match will be held in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, at 1:00pm today.
The national team will line up against the Pakistani team in the second match on October 12.
Vincenzo Alberto, Italian head coach of the Afghan national football team, called on the players to write down their important life achievements and future goals on paper, forget all problems, and enter the field against Pakistan with a positive outlook.
