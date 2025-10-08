Riona Indhur
-
Postdoctoral Research Fellow,
Durban University of Technology
Dr. Riona Indhur is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Durban University of Technology,
South Africa, where her work centres on nanomaterial-based technologies for advanced water
treatment, with a particular focus on the removal of microplastics and other contaminants of
emerging concern. She is the recipient of the NRF Scarce Skills Postdoctoral Fellowship and
the prestigious NRF Award for Research Excellence for Next-Generation Researchers (2025),
and was recognised as the Top Published Doctoral Student of the Year (2024). Beyond her
academic accomplishments, Dr. Indhur is deeply committed to science communication and
community engagement, having delivered outreach programmes on water quality, sanitation,
and hygiene to local schools. She is a member of the Golden Key International Honour
Society and has showcased her research internationally, including at the 14th IWA Water
Reuse and Reclamation Conference. Her broader vision is to advance sustainable, affordable
water solutions and bridge the gap between scientific innovation and societal needs.
-
–present
Postdoctoral Research Fellow , Durban University of Technology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment