Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-08 10:08:26
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Durban University of Technology
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Riona Indhur is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Durban University of Technology,
South Africa, where her work centres on nanomaterial-based technologies for advanced water
treatment, with a particular focus on the removal of microplastics and other contaminants of
emerging concern. She is the recipient of the NRF Scarce Skills Postdoctoral Fellowship and
the prestigious NRF Award for Research Excellence for Next-Generation Researchers (2025),
and was recognised as the Top Published Doctoral Student of the Year (2024). Beyond her
academic accomplishments, Dr. Indhur is deeply committed to science communication and
community engagement, having delivered outreach programmes on water quality, sanitation,
and hygiene to local schools. She is a member of the Golden Key International Honour
Society and has showcased her research internationally, including at the 14th IWA Water
Reuse and Reclamation Conference. Her broader vision is to advance sustainable, affordable
water solutions and bridge the gap between scientific innovation and societal needs.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Research Fellow , Durban University of Technology

The Conversation

