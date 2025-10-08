Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Durban University of Technology

Dr. Riona Indhur is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Durban University of Technology,

South Africa, where her work centres on nanomaterial-based technologies for advanced water

treatment, with a particular focus on the removal of microplastics and other contaminants of

emerging concern. She is the recipient of the NRF Scarce Skills Postdoctoral Fellowship and

the prestigious NRF Award for Research Excellence for Next-Generation Researchers (2025),

and was recognised as the Top Published Doctoral Student of the Year (2024). Beyond her

academic accomplishments, Dr. Indhur is deeply committed to science communication and

community engagement, having delivered outreach programmes on water quality, sanitation,

and hygiene to local schools. She is a member of the Golden Key International Honour

Society and has showcased her research internationally, including at the 14th IWA Water

Reuse and Reclamation Conference. Her broader vision is to advance sustainable, affordable

water solutions and bridge the gap between scientific innovation and societal needs.

