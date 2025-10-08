Jigna Vora Shares Why She Feels Yami Gautam And Emraan Hashmi Did Justice To Their Roles In 'HAQ'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Jigna Vora has praised the performances of Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the film“HAQ.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she highlighted how the actors brought depth and authenticity to their roles. Based on Jigna Vora's book“Bano: Bharat ki Beti,” HAQ offers a fictionalized account of the events surrounding the Shah Bano case, a landmark issue that stirred public discourse decades ago and remains relevant in contemporary times. When asked about audience reactions to“HAQ,” Vora expressed that, having written about real and deeply emotional events, she hopes the film resonates authentically with viewers.

Jigna stated,“I'm sure it will connect deeply with people. The teaser has already been released, and it looks quite impactful. The film has an intense courtroom drama setting, and knowing the way I've written it, I'm confident that actors like Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi have done justice to their roles.”

When asked if any part of her book was personally inspired, the former journalist mentioned,“Yes. The central character, Shah Bano, was an incredibly strong woman. She was divorced in her late sixties and still had the courage to fight for her rights-first in the Madhya Pradesh High Court and then in the Supreme Court. Her journey wasn't easy. I tried to capture her emotional turmoil and strength in my writing, hoping to justify her story.”

Talking about whether she ever worried about public judgment over the film's sensitive subject, Jigna clarified,“Not really. What I've written is based entirely on documented judgments from the Supreme Court and the Madhya Pradesh High Court. I haven't added anything from my imagination, so there was nothing to fear. Everything is in the public domain.”

On a related note,“HAQ” marks the first on-screen pairing of Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the cast also includes Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady. The upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres on November 7, 2025.