Qatar Rail Wins 'Highly Commended Award' At Global Light Rail Awards For Second Year In Row

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced that it has won the 'Highly Commended Award' under the 'Worldwide Operator of the Year' category at the 2025 Global Light Rail Awards, marking the second consecutive year that the company has received this recognition.

Representatives of Qatar Rail's senior management team received the award during the Global Light Rail Awards ceremony held in London, UK, with the participation of major international companies operating in the field of light rail operation, maintenance, and management of light rail systems.

This award reaffirms the Qatar Rail's commitment to delivering world-class and sustainable transport services, while also consolidating its position as a leading operator of advanced railway systems at both the regional and international levels.

On this occasion, Eng. Abdulla Saif al-Sulaiti, Chief of Service Delivery at Qatar Rail, said:“We are pleased to receive this prestigious award for the second consecutive year. Winning this award is a testament to the outstanding performance of the Qatar Rail's networks, including the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram, which provide efficient mobility solutions that support advancing sustainability and urban development in Doha, Lusail, and their surrounding areas. The award also reflects the significant efforts made by the company to support an integrated and sustainable public transport system in the State of Qatar”. The recognition comes in the wake of a series of operational achievements by Qatar Rail, in areas such as operational performance, customer service excellence, safety record, and sustainability, as well as the company's major contribution to the success of large-scale national and international events. Since its launch in May 2019, the Doha Metro has carried over 250 million passengers, while Lusail Tram celebrated in early August the milestone of transporting more than 10 million passengers since the start of its operations in January 2022. On the sustainability front, the company has recently received several prestigious local and international recognitions, including the CIHT Decarbonization Award 2025 from the Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation (CIHT), for its pioneering project“Regenerative Propulsion in the Doha Metro: Kinetic Energy to Electrical Energy”.

In addition, The Doha Metro's Administration, and ICC Building (B14) was awarded the GSAS Platinum Certificate for Sustainable Operations, under the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS). In the field of occupational health and safety, Qatar Rail was also recognised with the prestigious RoSPA Gold Award by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), UK, for the year 2025.