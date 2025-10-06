Egyptian Nominated As UNESCO's Director-General

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Egypt's Khaled El Enany was nominated on Monday (6) by the United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO to be its Director-General. According to UNESCO, the nomination will be submitted to a vote by member states on November 6 at the organization's General Conference in Uzbekistan. Following this process, El Enany is expected to succeed France's Audrey Azoulay in mid-November.

According to UNESCO, Khaled El-Enany served as Egypt's Minister of Antiquities and later as Minister of Tourism and Antiquities. He is a member of several international scientific societies and was appointed Special Ambassador for Cultural Tourism by the World Tourism Organization late last year. More recently, he became a patron of the African World Heritage Fund.

The incoming Director-General holds a PhD in Egyptology from Paul-Valéry University Montpellier 3 in France and has an extensive academic career, having served as a visiting professor on several occasions at the university where he earned his doctorate and currently teaching at Helwan University. He has also directed the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization and the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. UNESCO is the UN agency leading multilateral cooperation in education, science, culture, communication, and information.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Unesco/Marie-Etchgoyen

