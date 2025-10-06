403
EU Expresses Interest In Participating In Gaza Peace Council
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 6 (Petra) – EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced the EU's interest in participating in a transitional authority for Gaza, as outlined in a proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the joint Gulf Cooperation Council–European Union meeting held Monday, Kallas confirmed the EU's willingness to take part in the proposed Gaza Peace Council.
"Europe has an important role to play and must be part of this effort," she stated, underscoring the EU's commitment to supporting peace and stability in the region.
