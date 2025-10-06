Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Expresses Interest In Participating In Gaza Peace Council

EU Expresses Interest In Participating In Gaza Peace Council


2025-10-06 03:09:13
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 6 (Petra) – EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced the EU's interest in participating in a transitional authority for Gaza, as outlined in a proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the joint Gulf Cooperation Council–European Union meeting held Monday, Kallas confirmed the EU's willingness to take part in the proposed Gaza Peace Council.
"Europe has an important role to play and must be part of this effort," she stated, underscoring the EU's commitment to supporting peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN06102025000117011021ID1110158008

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search