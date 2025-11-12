Defense And Security 2025 In Thailand Sees Strong Interest From International Participants In UAE Defence Events

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Image 2 " src="#" alt="Image 2 " width="620" data-bit="iit" />Bangkok, Thailand,November 2025: Day three of Defense and Security 2025 has concluded, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pavilion attracting hundreds of visitors and garnering significant interest in the nation's defence events from defence ministers, international delegations and visitors from across the global defence industry.

Notable visits at the UAE Pavilion included VIP and official delegations from Bahrain, Indonesia, and Thailand, as well as visitors who expressed keen interest in the latest developments in the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX), the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), and the International Security and Resilience and International Defence Exhibition (ISNR). Additionally, the UAE Pavilion's VIP Majlis provided a dedicated space for high-level discussions and networking, further strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties.

With a 3D design visible to all visitors throughout the UAE Pavilion, EDGE Group showcased its defence solutions across eight distinct areas, including precision-guided munitions, air platforms, weapons & munitions, secure communications, electronic warfare, AI sensors, cyber defence, and training & services. With product designers present at the event, visitors were able to gain detailed insights into various defence solutions capabilities and applications of UAE designed products.

EDGE entity ORYXLABS launched DARK EYE, an AI-powered dark web monitoring and brand protection platform. DARK EYE leverages advanced technology to track breached emails, monitor look-alike domains, and access threat actor profiles, providing rapid, AI-driven alerts for effective risk detection and incident prioritisation. Meanwhile, Calidus, the UAE-based defence technology development and manufacturing company, continued to showcase its pioneering portfolio of defence products and technologies, designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in the UAE across its three integrated clusters: Aerospace, Land Systems, and Missiles and Defence Systems.

ADNEC Group was present within the Pavilion, highlighting the latest developments and planning for its upcoming defence events, including UMEX and SimTEX in January 2026, ISNR in May 2026, and the region's leading defence event, IDEX and NAVDEX in 2027. Defence leaders from around the world conducted exclusive meetings with ADNEC Group defence event advisors, learning about the latest preparations for these upcoming editions and the numerous benefits of participating.

The upcoming edition of UMEX and SimTEX, taking place from 20–22 January 2026, is set to be the largest in the event's history, bringing together global defence leaders, military delegations, and technology providers to showcase the latest in unmanned systems, robotics, and AI-driven capabilities. The 2026 edition will also feature a strong focus on commercial applications of unmanned and autonomous technology, spanning logistics, energy, smart cities, agriculture, and public safety.

The UAE Pavilion serves as a hub for meaningful dialogue, business development, and the forging of new partnerships. It will continue to showcase leading national companies until 13 November at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

Throughout Defense & Security 2025, the UAE Pavilion stands as a platform that showcases the nation's leading defence and security companies, fostering international collaboration and highlighting the UAE's commitment to innovation and partnership. The Pavilion continues to reaffirm the UAE's growing role as a global hub for defence innovation and strategic cooperation.