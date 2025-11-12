Guiding Stars: Understanding Ultra-Processed Foods

Are you confused about all the“ultra-processed foods” discussions on the news and in your social media feed? You're not alone. It's hard to know what to think (and do) about these foods, partly because there is no uniform definition of what they are. Let's take a look at some of the big questions about ultra-processed foods (UPFs), with two goals in mind. First, that you'll be able to make an informed opinion about their role in your diet. And second, that you'll learn how to easily identify them when grocery shopping.

Are You Eating Ultra-Processed Foods?

Chances are, you do eat ultra-processed foods. In fact, most of us consume plenty of them. Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health published a study in January 2025 which found that American adults get more than 50% of their calories from UPFs. For children and teens, that percentage rises to 67% of their calories. You might think this makes sense for meals eaten away from home, say at a fast-food restaurant or grabbed from a mini-mart while getting gas. But the figure holds for both meals consumed away from home and at home. So even our“home-cooked” meals include a substantial amount of UPFs.

What Makes a Food“Ultra-Processed”?

Food processing is not automatically bad or unhealthy. In fact, even home cooks“process” food before eating it-when they wash, peel, and chop carrots, for example. And food processing does have benefits, like helping to preserve food and keep it safe for eating. It may also enhance nutrient content, and even help reduce food waste. The Nova system is a method of classifying processed foods that's often cited, but controversial. Developed by researchers in Brazil in 2009, Nova categorizes foods based on the extent and purpose of processing, as well as the addition of certain ingredients. It divides foods into four categories, ranging from unprocessed (category 1) to ultra-processed (category 4). A food is considered ultra-processed based on several factors, including whether it:



contains multiple processed ingredients added for taste or convenience (such as flavor enhancers, stabilizers, non-caloric sweeteners, bulking agents, etc.) is made using industrial processing technologies

Unfortunately, the Nova system does not take into account nutritional quality. This means that the ultra-processed category contains some foods that are widely considered healthy, such as enriched, whole-grain breads and certain yogurts.

What's the Link Between Consuming UPFs and Health?

With ultra-processed foods, the risk basically comes down to how much you're eating and how often. A 2024 review published in the British Medical Journal evaluated 45 population-based studies of UPF exposure and adverse health outcomes. It concluded that the greater the exposure to UPFs, the higher the risk of cardiometabolic disease, especially type 2 diabetes. And lower-quality evidence suggests a link between UPFs and cardiovascular disease mortality, mental health disorders such as anxiety, and obesity. UPFs also connect to a variety of other health conditions, but the quality of the research varies widely-more needs to be done before making any conclusions. What's more, finding an association isn't the same as finding a cause.

Nevertheless, it's not difficult to see how highly processed foods may be less healthy than less processed options. There's the presence of lots of additives, for one. And the nutritional impacts of the processing itself (less fiber, more sugar, salt, and fat, for example). Chronic inflammation, a contributing factor to many of the top causes of disease and death in the US, also increases with these negative characteristics.

Which Foods Are UPFs?

It's easy to think about UPFs as just“junk food,” but that's not exactly a correct or thorough description. However, there is a fairly simple formula for maintaining an un-processed diet. Put an emphasis on whole foods, and select versions of foods that are as minimally processed as possible.

Typical UPFs include a wide range of processed foods, such as:



soft drinks

breakfast cereal

ice cream

frozen pizza

commercial baked goods

canned soup

microwavable meals

protein bars and drinks candy

It's important to realize that some UPFs do contribute more to the diet than just sugar, fat, or calories: vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein, for example. Still, a single, accurate definition of UPFs would be helpful. It would especially benefit federal rule-making and the development of consumer health guidance about consuming these foods.

Recently, some states have defined UPFs for themselves. And the state of California is actively taking steps to remove them in places like school lunches. Thankfully, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) do realize the need for a uniform UPF definition, and they have been collecting comments and information that will assist in creating it. The Guiding Stars team has contributed to this effort, and we're hopeful that our experience in helping consumers easily select nutritious foods will help inform the new definition.

How Does Guiding Stars Handle UPFs?

It's the mission of Guiding Stars to help consumers make nutritious food choices by providing an easy-to-understand, evidence-based program that rates products based on their nutritional value. In short, we assess information from the Nutrition Facts panel and ingredient list, then calculate a score that summarizes the nutritional value of the food. Foods that provide more health benefits than detriments are assigned 1, 2, or 3 stars for good, better, or best nutrition. Those stars are easy to find on shelf tags, packaging, in-store signage, and online to aid shoppers in quick decision-making.

Our five algorithms do not include a specific debit for extent of processing. However, the Guiding Stars program does shift consumers towards more nutritious, whole foods because it uses a combination of nutrient density and ingredient-based scoring. Products receive a debit for the presence of ingredients that closely align with ultra-processed food items, such as trans fats, sugar alcohols, added sodium, and added sugar.

We also utilize an“Additives to Limit” list. This list only includes additives that provide no benefit to nutrition and are associated with undesirable health effects. (And we base these decisions on scientific consensus or recommendations from an established authoritative scientific body.) It includes a variety of ingredients such as chemical preservatives, synthetic non-nutritive sweeteners, and artificial colors and flavors, among others. The next time you shop, be mindful of selecting foods and beverages that earn Guiding Stars. It's an easy way to fill your cart with nutritious foods that include fewer ultra-processed ingredients and additives.

