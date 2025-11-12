RSA CEO Outlines Expansion Plans In Egypt And Participates In Presidential Roundtable

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) CAIRO, EGYPT – November, 2025 –RSA, the security-first identity leader, announced that its CEO Greg Nelson participated on Monday in a presidential round table that brought together executives from 52 leading Egyptian and global technology companies and major offshoring players, highlighting the company's current activities and future expansion plans.

The meeting followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between RSA and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) during the Global Offshoring Summit, underscoring the company's plans to expand its center of excellence in Egypt and its commitment to the Egyptian workforce.

“RSA has been in Cairo for over a decade, and today nearly every part of our company benefits from the expertise of our Cairo team,” said Nelson.“Their talent, drive, and energy fuel our ability to innovate and support our customers. We will continue to invest and grow here as we build the future of cybersecurity together.”

The agreement outlines the company's ambitious growth plans to expand its operations in Egypt through new investments and hiring more local talents over the next three years. This expansion aligns with the country's strategy to promote sustainable youth employment and reinforces Egypt's thriving ICT sector.

Nelson expressed his appreciation for the meeting with the president and the future expansion plans and added that RSA has been working in Cairo since 2012. He affirmed RSA's desire to continue relying on Egypt's talent, energy, and insights to help the company accelerate innovation, shape cybersecurity around the world and secure the most secure organizations. RSA continues to grow its team in Egypt, and is currently hiring for several roles in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat who stated that the agreement with RSA is part of a broader package with 55 global and local companies expanding their investments in Egypt's offshoring sector, leveraging our highly skilled workforce, advanced digital infrastructure, and strategic geographic location.“These competitive advantages strengthen Egypt's position as a trusted global partner and enable companies to deliver world-class digital services, empowering enterprises to grow from Egypt to the world,” he affirmed.

Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, said:“In ITIDA, we view each new center and every expansion as a commitment - a commitment to grow it, and to ensure it achieves its full potential”. The MoU with RSA, along with others signed during the Global Offshoring Summit, reflects the confidence of global tech leaders in Egypt's vision and talent.“Egypt has evolved from a service destination into a strategic global partner in high-value digital services,” Elzaher added.

About RSA:

RSA provides mission-critical cybersecurity solutions that protect the world's most security-sensitive organizations. The RSA Unified Identity Platform provides true passwordless identity security, risk-based access, automated identity intelligence, and comprehensive identity governance across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. More than 9,000 high-security organizations trust RSA to manage more than 60 million identities, detect threats, secure access, and enable compliance.