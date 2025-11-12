Bien-Etre Secures Exclusive GCC Rights To Breakthrough Rapid Longevity Diagnostics, Tapping $165 Billion MENA Wellness Market

Bien-Etre Ltd, an emerging longevity diagnostics and wellness company, today announced it has secured an exclusive, multi-year distribution agreement with Beyond Blood Diagnostics (BBD) for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

This deal grants Bien-Etre sole rights to integrate BBD's proprietary rapid longevity test, a breakthrough technology delivering instant, lab-grade biological age and health span insights into its clinical, retail, and hospitality network. The collaboration immediately positions Bien-Etre for market leadership in the rapidly expanding $165 billion MENA wellness economy, where demand for science-based, accessible longevity solutions is rapidly accelerating.

“This exclusive partnership is a crucial step in our strategy to develop the GCC longevity market and accelerate our operational footprint,” said Aly Rahimtoola, Founder of Bien-Etre“By integrating BBD's instant, clinical-grade biomarkers with our proprietary AI-driven wellness platform, we are uniquely positioned to offer personalized, real-time health optimization atscale across our clinical, retail, and hospitality networks. This deal is about commercial execution and value creation.”

“The GCC represents one of the fastest-growing global centers for proactive health, and Bien-Etre provides the ideal partner to deploy our technology rapidly,” said Manfredi San GermanoFounder of Beyond Blood Diagnostics“This agreement validates the commercial demand for immediate, lab-grade diagnostics and accelerates our mission to deliver actionable health span data directly to consumers in this key strategic region.”

This partnership creates a unique commercial platform for scalable adoptionof rapid diagnostics, combining Bien-Etre's established regional distribution platform with BBD's patented technology.

By pairing BBD's instant biomarker analysis with Bien-Etre's AI-driven interpretation engine and personalized supplement programs, the companies will enable real-time health optimizationand data-driven longevity insights-an unprecedented, defensible value proposition for both consumers and investors seeking exposure to the future of precision health.