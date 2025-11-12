403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bien-Etre Secures Exclusive GCC Rights To Breakthrough Rapid Longevity Diagnostics, Tapping $165 Billion MENA Wellness Market
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) -p
Bien-Etre Ltd, an emerging longevity diagnostics and wellness company, today announced it has secured an exclusive, multi-year distribution agreement with Beyond Blood Diagnostics (BBD) for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This deal grants Bien-Etre sole rights to integrate BBD's proprietary rapid longevity test, a breakthrough technology delivering instant, lab-grade biological age and health span insights into its clinical, retail, and hospitality network. The collaboration immediately positions Bien-Etre for market leadership in the rapidly expanding $165 billion MENA wellness economy, where demand for science-based, accessible longevity solutions is rapidly accelerating. “This exclusive partnership is a crucial step in our strategy to develop the GCC longevity market and accelerate our operational footprint,” said Aly Rahimtoola, Founder of Bien-Etre . “By integrating BBD's instant, clinical-grade biomarkers with our proprietary AI-driven wellness platform, we are uniquely positioned to offer personalized, real-time health optimization at scale across our clinical, retail, and hospitality networks. This deal is about commercial execution and value creation.” “The GCC represents one of the fastest-growing global centers for proactive health, and Bien-Etre provides the ideal partner to deploy our technology rapidly,” said Manfredi San Germano , Founder of Beyond Blood Diagnostics . “This agreement validates the commercial demand for immediate, lab-grade diagnostics and accelerates our mission to deliver actionable health span data directly to consumers in this key strategic region.” This partnership creates a unique commercial platform for scalable adoption of rapid diagnostics, combining Bien-Etre's established regional distribution platform with BBD's patented technology. By pairing BBD's instant biomarker analysis with Bien-Etre's AI-driven interpretation engine and personalized supplement programs, the companies will enable real-time health optimization and data-driven longevity insights-an unprecedented, defensible value proposition for both consumers and investors seeking exposure to the future of precision health.
Bien-Etre Ltd, an emerging longevity diagnostics and wellness company, today announced it has secured an exclusive, multi-year distribution agreement with Beyond Blood Diagnostics (BBD) for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This deal grants Bien-Etre sole rights to integrate BBD's proprietary rapid longevity test, a breakthrough technology delivering instant, lab-grade biological age and health span insights into its clinical, retail, and hospitality network. The collaboration immediately positions Bien-Etre for market leadership in the rapidly expanding $165 billion MENA wellness economy, where demand for science-based, accessible longevity solutions is rapidly accelerating. “This exclusive partnership is a crucial step in our strategy to develop the GCC longevity market and accelerate our operational footprint,” said Aly Rahimtoola, Founder of Bien-Etre . “By integrating BBD's instant, clinical-grade biomarkers with our proprietary AI-driven wellness platform, we are uniquely positioned to offer personalized, real-time health optimization at scale across our clinical, retail, and hospitality networks. This deal is about commercial execution and value creation.” “The GCC represents one of the fastest-growing global centers for proactive health, and Bien-Etre provides the ideal partner to deploy our technology rapidly,” said Manfredi San Germano , Founder of Beyond Blood Diagnostics . “This agreement validates the commercial demand for immediate, lab-grade diagnostics and accelerates our mission to deliver actionable health span data directly to consumers in this key strategic region.” This partnership creates a unique commercial platform for scalable adoption of rapid diagnostics, combining Bien-Etre's established regional distribution platform with BBD's patented technology. By pairing BBD's instant biomarker analysis with Bien-Etre's AI-driven interpretation engine and personalized supplement programs, the companies will enable real-time health optimization and data-driven longevity insights-an unprecedented, defensible value proposition for both consumers and investors seeking exposure to the future of precision health.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment