Kyiv's Attacks On Russian Energy Could Force Kremlin To Negotiate

This would indeed be ironic as Vladimir Putin loathes Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsyn, blaming them for the biggest geopolitical disaster of the twentieth century: the collapse of the country for which the current Russian president retains deep nostalgia, the USSR.

Although many experts have described the Russian economy and finances as laden with portents of doom, collapse might exaggerate the grounds for pessimism. Nevertheless, Russian government officials and bankers are warning of recession, collapsing finances, and other problems.

Herman Gref, head of state-owned Sberbank PJSC, Russia's largest lender, said Thursday Russia's economy had moved into 'technical recession' and that“July and August show quite clear symptoms that we are approaching zero growth.”

Images of fuel shortages in Russia are very real, with lines at petrol stations throughout Russia's territory. This crisis is set to continue with Ukraine's relentless attacks against Russian oil refineries and energy installations set to continue into winter.

Ukraine's campaign against Russia's energy sector has been more successful than have Western sanctions.

Although the European Union cut back after 2022 on imports of oil and gas, Russian LNG will continue to be imported for two more years. Hungary and Slovakia still import Russian oil while Europe and the UK import“Indian” oil – Russian oil processed in India and renamed.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration slaps high sanctions on the second biggest importer of Russian oil – India – but has refused to sanction China, which is the biggest.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Vladimir Putin expected a swift victory from his“special military operation.” Instead, it is Kyiv that is now conducting a widespread air campaign using drones, missiles and sabotage by special forces against Russia's oil and gas industry.