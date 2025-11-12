Zed Launches Dubai's First-Ever 1-Tap Ride Booking

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE-born platform is setting a new standard for convenience in scheduling routine rides designed for the people and pace of Dubai

Dubai, UAE, November 2025: Zed, Dubai's homegrown ride-hailing app, has introduced the emirate's first-ever '1-tap booking' feature, enabling riders to book a trip instantly in one tap. Designed for people on the go and those needing reliable rides to fit their routines, the new feature is unique to Zed. The feature is now live on Zed's mobile application, available for download both on iOS and Android, and can be used for taxi trips and premium rides.

Developed to cater to Dubai's fast-paced lifestyle, the 1-tap booking feature addresses the need for hassle free bookings for dependable routine rides, such as work trips, school runs, errands, and nights out. By delivering seamless ride-reservations with a technology-driven approach, the feature shortens the current booking process on Zed's platform from multiple steps to just one with automated selections of user preferences and confirmations, thereby improving the application's ease of use. It also displays the estimated time of arrival (ETA) and price of the trip directly on the home screen for quick decision-making.

“The launch of the 1-tap booking feature reflects Zed's mission to make everyday journeys simpler, faster, and more human. By combining cutting-edge technology with our understanding of local needs, we are enhancing what convenience means for riders and are setting a new standard for what booking a ride-hailing experience should feel like in Dubai. This launch is another step in our vision to move cities forward through people-focused innovation,” said Badr Al Ghurair, CEO of Zed.

Setting up the new 1-Tap Booking feature is simple and efficient. From the Zed app's home screen, users can select '1-Tap Booking' to access the setup page, where they can enter their pick-up point (or use their current location) and destination, and assign a name such as“Home to Work.” The app automatically saves the user's preferred payment method and vehicle type for future convenience. Once configured, the 1-Tap appears on the home screen, allowing users to book their regular journey instantly with a single tap.

“As a homegrown brand, we understand our responsibility to innovate locally and build features that match the pace, energy, and people of Dubai. The 1-tap booking feature takes that promise even further, reducing the journey from thought to action to a single tap. It's a simple innovation with a big impact on speed and simplicity,” said Abhinav Patwa, Executive Vice President and Head of Zed.

By introducing innovations like the 1-tap booking feature, Zed continues to design experiences that make everyday mobility smoother, faster, and more intuitive. Coupled with its recently expanded fleet, the company is enhancing ride accessibility across Dubai, reinforcing its commitment to drive the city forward through its people-first innovation and purpose-built technology.

Zed is available for download on iOS and Android, offering Dubai residents a smarter, faster, and more reliable way to commute.

About Zed:

Zed is a UAE-born ride-hailing platform transforming urban mobility through a seamless blend of technology, comfort, local insight, and human connection. Built with the Emirates in mind, Zed combines homegrown innovation with a deep understanding of Dubai's transport landscape to deliver more reliable, and accessible journeys. With a growing fleet and a people-first approach, Zed is setting a new benchmark for how technology and humanity come together to move cities forward.