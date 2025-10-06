Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market Size Analysis, Competitive Insights, Leading Players And Growth Opportunities By 2030 Expert Review With Forecast

MENAFN - GetNews) The Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis industry is advancing rapidly, driven by growing demand for chlorine and hydrogen in chemical and industrial applications. Technological innovations enhancing process efficiency and sustainability are shaping the market. Key companies such as Covestro, AGC Inc., Thyssenkrupp, and Westlake Corporation are focusing on optimizing production and expanding global capacities.

The hydrochloric acid electrolysis market is expected to reach USD 1,009.4 million by 2030 from USD 865.9 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. This market research report provides access to critical information such as hydrochloric acid electrolysis market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details. The hydrochloric acid electrolysis industry is expected to expand during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for chlorine in primary industries like chemicals, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment.

Growth has been mostly attributed to a rise in the application of electrolysis technology in the recovery of chlorine in the by-product hydrochloric acid produced in processes, such as MDI/TDI and PVC. As industries aim at creating more sustainable and resource-efficient manufacturing, hydrochloric acid electrolysis allows players to adopt circularity and sustainability by being able to recycle chlorine, lower waste streams, and be less dependent on raw materials.

Membrane technology to be fastest-growing segment in the hydrochloric acid electrolysis market

Membrane technology ranks third in the hydrochloric acid electrolysis technology as it has selective characteristics in certain industrial uses where satisfactory outcomes, low expenditure, and operational constraints, which do not demand high performance, are acceptable. The membrane cells operate in such a way that only free ions (usually protons) can pass through a selective membrane between the anode and cathode partitions without forming chlorine and hydrogen gases and enhancing the purity of the product.

Fumed silica production segment accounted for third-largest share of hydrochloric acid electrolysis market in 2024

The third-largest application in the hydrochloric acid electrolysis market is fumed silica production, which uses large quantities of hydrogen chloride (HCL) as a by-product in its manufacturing, especially through the process of the reaction of silicon tetrachloride (SiCl 4) with water vapor. This surplus HCL should either be neutralized or recycled constructively, such that it minimizes waste and adverse impact on the environment. The electrolysis process is a long-term solution to this by-product HCL, as by using the electrolysis process, this by-product can be converted into valuable chlorine and hydrogen that can be either reutilized internally within the plant or sold into the market.

North America held the third-largest share of global hydrochloric acid electrolysis market in 2024

The third leading region in the market is North America because it has long-established chemical manufacturing, an increasing need to recover chlorine, and a growing interest in sustainable production methods. Major end-use industries in the region include polyurethane (MDI/TDI), PVC, and specialty chemicals, where high end-of-use volumes of by-product hydrochloric acid need high efficiency in recycling or conversions.

Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Companies

The report profiles key companies, including thyssenkrupp nucera (Germany), Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (Italy), Covestro AG (Germany), and Bluestar (Beijing) Chemical Machinery Co., Ltd. (China).

thyssenkrupp nucera (Germany) is a leading provider of electrolysis technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes the design, engineering, and procurement of electrolysis systems, as well as the construction, commissioning, and maintenance of industrial plants. As a specialist in electrolyzer technologies, the company also provides plant design and selective services to clients developing their electrolysis facilities. With more than six decades of expertise in chemical plant engineering and electrolysis solutions, thyssenkrupp nucera builds on a strong industrial legacy to deliver advanced, high-efficiency, large-scale electrolysis plants. thyssenkrupp nucera provides advanced hydrochloric acid recycling solutions, helping industries efficiently manage HCl, which is frequently generated as a by-product in chlorine-based processes. The company's offers the cutting-edge HCl electrolysis technology, particularly the HCl-ODC (Oxygen Depolarized Cathode) process. This innovative ODC technology has been developed and introduced to the market by thyssenkrupp nucera and its partners, Covestro and Industrie De Nora. The HCl diaphragm process was co-developed by the former Hoechst AG, Bayer AG, and thyssenkrupp nucera. The longstanding collaboration between Covestro (formerly Bayer MaterialScience AG) and thyssenkrupp nucera continues to this day, driving further advancements in electrolysis technology.

Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (Italy) is an Italian multinational company, publicly listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange, specializing in electrochemistry and recognized as a leader in sustainable technologies with a role in the Green Economy. It is the world's largest supplier of high-performance catalytic coatings and insoluble electrodes for electrochemical and industrial applications. De Nora is a leading provider of equipment, systems, and solutions for water and wastewater treatment, including disinfection and filtration technologies. The company operates 14 production sites, 24 operating subsidiaries, and 5 research and development centers. It has also developed cutting-edge electrolysis technology for hydrochloric acid, employing bipolar membrane cells integrated with Oxygen Depolarized Cathode (ODC) technology. This innovative solution was jointly developed and industrialized by De Nora, UHDENORA S.p.A., and Bayer Material Science AG, in collaboration with ThyssenKrupp Electrolysis GmbH.

Covestro AG (Germany) is a world-leading manufacturer of high-quality polymer materials, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of various industries and markets. The company operates through two primary business segments: Performance Materials and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment includes Covestro's standard polycarbonates, standard urethane components, and essential base chemicals. the Solutions & Specialties segment is structured into six business entities: Engineering Plastics, Coatings and Adhesives, Tailored Urethanes, Thermoplastic Polyurethanes, Specialty Films, and Elastomers. As part of its chemical production processes, Covestro employs hydrochloric acid (HCl) electrolysis technology, particularly incorporating Oxygen Depolarized Cathode (ODC) technology, to produce chlorine and other chemicals. The company operates a global manufacturing network with 46 production sites worldwide.

