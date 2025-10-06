Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Issues Decision Appointing Ambassador To Uganda


2025-10-06
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Monday Amiri decision no. 33 of 2025, appointing Ahmed Mohammed Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Uganda.
The decision is effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette.

