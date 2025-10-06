403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Issues Decision Appointing Ambassador To Uganda
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Monday Amiri decision no. 33 of 2025, appointing Ahmed Mohammed Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Uganda.
The decision is effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette.
The decision is effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment