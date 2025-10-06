State Finances, Dept Budget Disturbed Due To Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maha Minister Bhujbal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Maharashtra minister of food and civil supply Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said that the implementation of much debated Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has disturbed the state finances and the budget of all departments. This is for the first time since the launch of the scheme ahead of the state assembly elections last year, a minister from the MahYuti government has made this statement.

“I feel that the expenditure on Ladki Bahin Yojana is affecting the implementation of Anandacha Shidha (distribution of sugar and food grains during festive season under the public distribution scheme).Because almost Rs 40,000 to 45,000 crore are spent on Ladki Bahin Yojana and if you are to compensate these, it will surely affect elsewhere. In addition, money will have to be given for compensation package to flood affected regions. Therefore, some things cannot be done this year,” he said while speaking to reporters.

Minister Bhujbal, who is a veteran NCP leader, further said that he cannot comment on future.

“But one thing is sure that all departments are facing the fund crunch. Departments like Public Work and others had a backlog of Rs 84,000 crore. We discussed it in the cabinet that despite we awarding works, the contractors are not doing it. They want us to pay dues. There are difficulties, if we go on distributing money like this, then financial problems will arise,” he added.

The state government launched Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme prior to Maharashtra assembly polls.

Under the scheme, the eligible women below poverty line get financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The ruling Mahayuti had made a poll promise to increase the amount to Rs 2,100 per month. With dwindling finances, the government has yet not fulfilled the promise.

Minister Bhujbal was reacting amid reports of possibility of closure of his department's Anandacha Shidha scheme.

Aanandacha Shidha scheme was first introduced in year 2022 during Diwali, providing four food items at a concessional rate of Rs 100 to families with saffron ration cards.

Similar kits were distributed in 2023 for Gudi Padwa and Dr B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary and later during Ganesh Festival/Diwali.

In 2024, kits were also distributed during the consecration ceremony of the Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and at Ganesh Festival. The kit included one kilogram each of rava (suji), chana dal, and sugar, along with one liter of soybean oil. Each time, the cost of the project was Rs 500 crore and the beneficiaries were around 1.6 crore, on an average.

Minister Bhujbal headed department's another scheme Shiv Bhojan Thali too stands on the verge of being closure.“Yes, it is true. Usually, we need only Rs 140 crore per year to feed two lakh people under this. But we received only Rs 70 crore. I don't think the situation will get any better than this,” he said.

Under the Shiv Bhojan scheme, beneficiaries are provided with a square meal, which contains two chapatis, one bowl vegetable, one bowl dal and one bowl rice to the poor and needy at a subsidised rate of Rs 10. However, the cost of a Shiv Bhojan plate for urban areas is Rs 50 and for rural areas it is Rs 35, and the gap is filled by the government subsidy.