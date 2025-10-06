The Dominican Republic Marks A Historic Milestone With The Discovery Of Its First Hydrocarbon Deposits
These oil and gas deposits were located by BSD’s proprietary remote technology and supported by a 3D seismic analysis. BSD’s cutting-edge technology, which is capable of remotely locating any natural resource to a depth of 8,000 meters in soil or water, is completely reinventing the world’s search for hydrocarbons.
Although drilling has not begun, Geophysicist Dr. Paul McColgan has stated that “this is one of the best targets I have seen in my 25 years in the hydrocarbon industry.”
Based on the processed seismic data, there are estimated to be hundreds of millions of barrels and BTUs of hydrocarbons present for the deposits located by BSD. In addition, BSD had identified hydrocarbon signatures beneath what was originally thought to be a crystalline basement unconformity. Additional image enhancements revealed hints of a much larger structure beneath an angular unconformity formed by what appears to be a normal sequence of steeply dipping beds. If true, this would add significant reserve potential to the area once the data image is improved.
While this find is being exploited by Global Min, S.R.L., with the help and support of President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, it is expected that many more hydrocarbon locations will be identified by BSD, opening up an unprecedented project that will transform the national economy and provide much-needed energy to the Dominican people.
According to BSD’s executive team, Sami Benhamou, Isaac Salama, and Patrick Preece, “With God’s help, BSD has developed a technology that has now changed the world’s search for hydrocarbon deposits specifically and natural resources in general.”
