Arbaaz Khan, Dil Raju To Prabhu Deva: Celebs Who Became Fathers At 50 And Beyond

Some movie stars, including Arbaaz Khan, Prakash Raj, and Prabhu Deva, embraced fatherhood after turning 50. This article highlights their inspiring journeys of becoming fathers later in life.

Star producer Dil Raju remarried Tejaswini after the tragic death of his first wife, Anita. In 2022, the couple joyfully welcomed a son, making Dil Raju a father again at the age of 50, embracing a beautiful new chapter in his life.

Renowned actor Prakash Raj married Pony Verma in 2010. In 2015, they welcomed a son, Vedanth. Already a father from his first marriage, Prakash Raj was 50 years old when Vedanth was born, adding to his loving family.

Prabhu Deva, famously called the Indian Michael Jackson, separated from his first wife, Ramlath, and later married Himani Singh. In 2023, the couple welcomed a daughter, making Prabhu Deva a father again at the age of 50.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt became a father to twins with his third wife, Maanayata Dutt, in 2010. At that time, he was 52 years old, celebrating fatherhood later in life and adding joy to his growing family.

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012 after his first marriage to Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children. He and Kareena have two sons, including Jehangir, born in 2021 when Saif was 50 years old.

The late Tollywood Rebel Star Krishnam Raju married Shyamala Devi in 1996 when he was over 50 years old. Together, they had three daughters, embracing fatherhood later in life while building a loving family.

Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan, became a father again at 58. He and his wife, Shura, recently welcomed a daughter. Arbaaz also has a 22-year-old son from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora, from whom he is now separated.