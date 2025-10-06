403
GCC Chief: GCC-EU Ministerial Meeting Highlights Deep Partnership, Joint Resolve
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi said on Sunday that the 29th GCC-EU Joint Ministerial Meeting represented the depth of partnership since the two sides signed the cooperation agreement in 1988.
Delivering his speech to the meeting held in Kuwait, Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the first meeting held in Brussels late last year had set the roadmap for future cooperation.
Both parties are eager to reinforce economic and commercial partnerships and also bolster cooperation in energy, green transformation and other sectors, said Al-Budaiwi, adding that the GCC was eager to expand ties within the diplomatic domain especially in the mutual visa waiver scheme for the Schengen Area, which would help boost commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange.
He revealed that the GCC Secretariat suggested holding the first forum on energy with the European side, as well as another forum on digital commerce in coordination with the Cypriot Presidency of the EU.
Meanwhile, Al-Budaiwi stressed the importance of resolving conflicts through diplomacy and peaceful means to achieve development and stability.
The GCC Secretary General condemned the recent attack by the Israeli occupation on Qatar, saying it was a serious violation of international law, expressing in this regard, the GCC's support and stance towards Qatar.
On Palestine, Al-Budaiwi said that the matter was central to the GCC, affirming that it was important to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.
He lauded the efforts of France and Saudi Arabia in pushing for a political solution that would help establish an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.
He also commended the emergency financial sustainablility coalition for Palestine by a number of EU countries, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, and the UK saying it was a positive step towards resolving the Middle East conflict.
He welcomed the US President Donald Trump plan for the Gaza Strip, expressing the GCC support for all international efforts to end the humanitarian crisis there.
He renewed his rejection to all vicious actions of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, saying that they were in stark violation of international laws and norms.
About Syria, Al-Budaiwi welcomed the announcement by the Syrian government to reach a roadmap on resolving the crisis in the governorate of Al-Suwaida, commending US and Jordanian efforts in this regard.
On the war in Ukraine, the GCC chief called for respecting the sovereignty of all nations.
He also revealed that the GCC and the Ukraine had approved a 2025-2030 cooperation plan to expand cooperation on all possible fields.
He concluded with hopes that the GCC-EU partnership would boost regional security and help usher in stability and prosperity. (pickup previous)
