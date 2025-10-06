Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

French Prime Minister Resigns


2025-10-06 05:08:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ French Premier Sébastien Lecornu has tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron Trend reports.

The announcement was made by the Élysée Palace on Monday.

"Sébastien Lecornu has submitted a request for the resignation of his government to the President, which has been accepted," the statement reads.

MENAFN06102025000187011040ID1110154793

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search