French Prime Minister Resigns
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. French Premier Sébastien Lecornu has tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron Trend reports.
The announcement was made by the Élysée Palace on Monday.
"Sébastien Lecornu has submitted a request for the resignation of his government to the President, which has been accepted," the statement reads.
