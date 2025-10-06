French Prime Minister Resigns

"Sébastien Lecornu has submitted a request for the resignation of his government to the President, which has been accepted," the statement reads.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.