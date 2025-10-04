Seven Terrorists Killed In Operation In Pakistan's Balochistan
The operation was conducted in Sherani district of the province, on the reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.
Security forces effectively engaged the terrorists at their location, resulting in the killing of the terrorists, said the ISPR, adding that, a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists' hideout.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, said the statement.
Sanitisation operation is being carried out in the area, to eliminate the presence of terrorists from the area, it added.
The military said that, the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.– NNN-APP
