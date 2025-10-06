Russian Strike Hits Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Power Outages Reported
“During the night, the enemy shelled the Ichnianshchyna area. Unfortunately, we again have a direct hit on an energy facility,” the statement said.
Energy crews have already begun repair work, though it will proceed depending on the security situation.
Chernihivoblenergo urged residents to“be patient,” adding that they are doing everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible.Read also: Russian forces shell Chernihiv region more than 10 times today
As Ukrinform previously reported, as of the evening of October 5, scheduled hourly power outages were in effect across Chernihiv region due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment