Russian Strike Hits Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Power Outages Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Chernihivoblenergo JSC reported the incident on Telegram .

“During the night, the enemy shelled the Ichnianshchyna area. Unfortunately, we again have a direct hit on an energy facility,” the statement said.

Energy crews have already begun repair work, though it will proceed depending on the security situation.

Chernihivoblenergo urged residents to“be patient,” adding that they are doing everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible.

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of the evening of October 5, scheduled hourly power outages were in effect across Chernihiv region due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.