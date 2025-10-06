Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Strike Hits Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Power Outages Reported

2025-10-06 05:08:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Chernihivoblenergo JSC reported the incident on Telegram .

“During the night, the enemy shelled the Ichnianshchyna area. Unfortunately, we again have a direct hit on an energy facility,” the statement said.

Energy crews have already begun repair work, though it will proceed depending on the security situation.

Chernihivoblenergo urged residents to“be patient,” adding that they are doing everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible.

Read also: Russian forces shell Chernihiv region more than 10 times today

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of the evening of October 5, scheduled hourly power outages were in effect across Chernihiv region due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

