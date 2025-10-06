MENA Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 $8 Billion To Be Invested In MENA Data Centers By 2027
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This database covers the MENA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 197 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 113 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Key Market Highlights
- Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East & North Africa with more than 45% of the total power capacity. Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company (center3) and SDS Data Center rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across MENA. The existing data center capacity in MENA is over 1.2 GW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 5 GW. Around $8 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in MENA by 2027.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (197 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Manama Data Center, Petak Tikva.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (113 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this MENA data center market database include:
- 3samnet Adgar Investments and Development Africa Data Centres Africa50 & Raya Data Center Agility Alastyr Telecommunication Alfnar project Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.) Batelco Bezeq International Borsa Istanbul Bynet Data Communications CityNet Telecom Cizgi Telekom CloudAcropolis Comnet Data Center Compass Datacenters Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park Datacenter Vaults Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti Datema Bilisim Desert Dragon Data Center Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd. DGN Teknoloji Du Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) ECC Solutions EdgeConneX Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC EgyptNetwork eHosting DataFort Equinix Etisalat Etix Everywhere (Orange) Ezditek GarantiServer Global Technical Realty Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers) GPX Global Systems Grifols Egypt and Orange Business Services Gulf Data Hub Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers Hqserv Infinity Injazat inwi Iozera Isttelkom Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC) Keystone Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group Koc Sistem Mannai Marka Maroc Telecom Medasys MedOne Meeza Mega Data Centers Mobily Morohub N+One Datacenters Netdirekt Netinternet Neutel Communications NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub) NourNet Oman Data Park & Intro Technology Omantel Ooredoo Orange Business Services Oxagon PacificControls PenDC PlusLayer Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT Radore Hosting Raya Data Center SadeceHosting (Sh) Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems) Saudi Telecom Company (center3) SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc. SDS Data Center Serverfarm Serverz Data Center sloution by stc (Qualitynet) Techtonic Telecom Egypt Telecom Italia Sparkle Telehouse TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC) Turk Telekom Turkcell VeriTeknik Vital Technology Vodafone Zain Zajil Telecom ZEUUS
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment